Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

