Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,692 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,561 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,953 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.