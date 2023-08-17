Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

