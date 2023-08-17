Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $140.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

