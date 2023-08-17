Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 778,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,570,000 after acquiring an additional 306,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

