Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,429,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE MPW opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

