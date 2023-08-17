Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PR. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PR opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

