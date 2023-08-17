Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

