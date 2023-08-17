WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

