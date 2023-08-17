Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 209236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Windar Photonics Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Windar Photonics

In other news, insider Paul Hodges purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,056.58). 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

