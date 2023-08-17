Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Financial Analysis

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TXO Partners and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Partners currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.10%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.62 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 3.39 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Woodside Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

