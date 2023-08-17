Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $102.99

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.99, but opened at $105.48. Workiva shares last traded at $102.85, with a volume of 940,678 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.