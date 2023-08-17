Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Xiao-I Price Performance

AIXI stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.