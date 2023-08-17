Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Xiao-I Price Performance
AIXI stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99.
Xiao-I Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xiao-I
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.