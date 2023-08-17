XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. XWELL had a negative net margin of 95.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%.

XWELL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XWEL opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. XWELL has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XWEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XWELL in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XWELL in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

