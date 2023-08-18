1,218 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.03.

WDAY stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $204.67. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

