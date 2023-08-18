1,218 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.06 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

