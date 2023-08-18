14,391 Shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

