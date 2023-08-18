156,855 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Calix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Calix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Calix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Trading Down 2.0 %

CALX stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile



Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

