2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSVT. Wedbush cut their target price on 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

2seventy bio Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

In related news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp bought 86,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,646,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp bought 86,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $515,027.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,646,981.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $122,183. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 156.6% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 521,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth approximately $945,000.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

