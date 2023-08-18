30,135 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

MCHP opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

