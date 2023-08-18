307,800 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 307,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of CAE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.