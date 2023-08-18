3,100 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,454,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 299,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,125 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $290.09 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.86 and its 200-day moving average is $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

