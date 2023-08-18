3,797 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

