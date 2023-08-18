539,970 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 539,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $15.59 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Read Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.