933,302 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $15,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LYFT stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
