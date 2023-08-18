933,302 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $15,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

LYFT stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

