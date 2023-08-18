Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $28.21. Acelyrin shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 81,925 shares traded.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Acelyrin Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.23). On average, equities analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,894,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,643,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

