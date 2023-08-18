ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $7.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 202,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

