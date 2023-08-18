Aflac Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of several other research reports. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,006. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.