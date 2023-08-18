Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Akanda has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.