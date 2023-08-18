Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Akerna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Akerna has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 475.50% and a negative net margin of 251.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.
