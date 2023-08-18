Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Akerna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Akerna has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 475.50% and a negative net margin of 251.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akerna

About Akerna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

