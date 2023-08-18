Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,426.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 200,592 shares worth $10,429,062. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

