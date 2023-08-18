Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Albany International worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

