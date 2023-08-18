Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $102,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $182.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.



