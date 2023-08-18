Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.32 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

