Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

ALPN opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.