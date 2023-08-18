Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

