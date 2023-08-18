American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 67,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

