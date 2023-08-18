American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 67,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
AAL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
