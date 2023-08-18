American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.