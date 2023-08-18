American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.34.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

