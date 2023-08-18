American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $113.64 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

