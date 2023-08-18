AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,754 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABC

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

