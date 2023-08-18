Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.67.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
