Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE AMPX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.38 million and a PE ratio of -16.09.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 736.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,558,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

