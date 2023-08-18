Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONE Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

