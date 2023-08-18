Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $65.86

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Up 5.7 %

Arvinas stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 31.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.