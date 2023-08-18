Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE IMG opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.63. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.