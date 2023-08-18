Analysts Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.63.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.