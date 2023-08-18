Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT at $25.00

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,616,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,797,000 after buying an additional 102,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $21.98 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

