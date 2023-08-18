Analysts Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target at $580.00

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $580.00.
LZAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lonza Group
Lonza Group Price Performance
About Lonza Group
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.