Analysts Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target at $580.00

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $580.00.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

