Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $33.31

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

nCino stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.41.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in nCino by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in nCino by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

